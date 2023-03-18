S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $5.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $334.49. 3,418,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,303. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.46. The stock has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $423.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.