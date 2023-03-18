Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Spark Networks from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Spark Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:LOV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. 12,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spark Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark Networks

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 150,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,931,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 226,701 shares of company stock valued at $171,513 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spark Networks stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 11.66% of Spark Networks worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

