SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,981,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,973. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36.

