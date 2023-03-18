Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as low as C$0.34. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The company has a market cap of C$94.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.