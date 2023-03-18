Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,092.36

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,092.36 ($37.69) and traded as high as GBX 3,484 ($42.46). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,469 ($42.28), with a volume of 167,327 shares.

SXS has been the subject of several research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,470 ($42.29) to GBX 3,870 ($47.17) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($44.49) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,668.33 ($44.71).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,306.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,097.11. The company has a market cap of £3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,197.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 51.30 ($0.63) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $24.10. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is 6,944.44%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

