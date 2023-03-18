Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 336,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 510,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Spectrum Global Solutions Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

