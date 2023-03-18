Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $70.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.25.

SR has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of Spire stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. Spire has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.35 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.42%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Articles

