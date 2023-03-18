Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) PT Lowered to $13.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 266,888 shares during the period. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

