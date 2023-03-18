Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CFO Manish Sarin Sells 40,417 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) CFO Manish Sarin sold 40,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $415,486.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 517,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $10.49. 1,141,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,341. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $15.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,739,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after acquiring an additional 759,933 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,277,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,197,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 197,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

