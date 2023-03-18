SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.22. SPX Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,630,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 62.7% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

