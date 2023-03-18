SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
SPX Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.22. SPX Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,630,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 62.7% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SPX Technologies
SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.
