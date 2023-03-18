SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,055 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,233 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $103,226,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $53.87 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

