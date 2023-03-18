Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 1,333 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pfizer by 528.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

