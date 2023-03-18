Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Trading Up 16.4%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLL – Get Rating) was up 16.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.95 and last traded at C$6.95. Approximately 1,408,977 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 354,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.97.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$975.46 million and a P/E ratio of -33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 20.48 and a quick ratio of 20.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.95.

About Standard Lithium

(Get Rating)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.