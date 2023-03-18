Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $227,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $190,270,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

