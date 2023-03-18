Stargate Finance (STG) Price Tops $0.84 on Exchanges

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $111.17 million and approximately $51.08 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00003033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STG is the native token of Stargate, a decentralized platform that offers seamless cross-chain liquidity transfer. It is designed to solve the bridging trilemma, offering instant guaranteed finality, native assets, and unified liquidity. STG has a finite supply of 1 billion tokens, with an initial allocation of 17.50% each for core contributors and investors and 65.00% for the community. The aSTG and veSTG tokens are variants of the STG token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stargate Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stargate Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

