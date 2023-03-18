Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Starwood Property Trust has a payout ratio of 89.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.5%.
Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 3.2 %
STWD opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $24.79.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2,501.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.
Starwood Property Trust Company Profile
Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.
