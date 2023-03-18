Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Starwood Property Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.07.
Shares of STWD stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.57.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.
