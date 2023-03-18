Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Starwood Property Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.07.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of STWD stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.