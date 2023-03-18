STASIS EURO Market Capitalization Achieves $133.65 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $133.65 million and approximately $490,571.54 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00003899 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta’s law.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars.

