StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

StealthGas Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of GASS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,755. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $98.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of StealthGas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GASS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 2,823.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. It owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

