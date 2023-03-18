Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Stepan Stock Performance

SCL stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.98. 284,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.54. Stepan has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $116.72.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.18 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $434,355.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $50,323.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 188,326 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,529.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $434,355.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,984,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $500,964. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Stepan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 175,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Stepan by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

