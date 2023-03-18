Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,167 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,876,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 282,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.68. The company had a trading volume of 179,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,957. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

