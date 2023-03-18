Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,167 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,876,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 282,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.68. The company had a trading volume of 179,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,957. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.40.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.