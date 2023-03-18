Stephens Inc. AR Grows Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Hershey by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,200,000 after purchasing an additional 63,785 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.15. 2,097,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,915. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $247.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.96 and a 200 day moving average of $230.18.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,522,062. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.23.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

