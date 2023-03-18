STERIS (NYSE:STE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.83.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.56. 1,012,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,684. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -608.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.36.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 8.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in STERIS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in STERIS by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

