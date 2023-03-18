Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.15 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.80.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.65 to C$1.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. CSFB lifted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$1.47.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$0.88 on Tuesday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08. The stock has a market cap of C$373.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

