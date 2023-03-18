Stifel Nicolaus Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$74.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ATD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.69.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down C$1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$61.59. 4,950,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,835. The stock has a market cap of C$61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$49.58 and a twelve month high of C$65.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

