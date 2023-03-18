Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Tidewater Renewables (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tidewater Renewables (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TDWRF opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Tidewater Renewables has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $8.17.

