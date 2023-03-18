Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.67.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $142.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.63. The firm has a market cap of $337.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

