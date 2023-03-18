Stillwater Investment Management LLC Purchases 233 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,364 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.2% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $121.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average of $109.82.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.66.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

