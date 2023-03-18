StockNews.com Begins Coverage on bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a market cap of $376.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.95. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $8.58.

In related news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 8,025 shares of company stock worth $62,595 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Swiss National Bank increased its position in bluebird bio by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,081,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

