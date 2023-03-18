StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.11.

Globant stock opened at $148.50 on Thursday. Globant has a twelve month low of $144.71 and a twelve month high of $282.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.14 and a 200-day moving average of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Globant by 1,729.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

