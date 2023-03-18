StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.47.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

HBM opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.63 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $31,550,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 517.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,160 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.9% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,105,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,000,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 449.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,765,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,022 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.