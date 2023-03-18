StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE LMT traded down $7.37 on Thursday, hitting $465.87. 6,525,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,201. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $467.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,319,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.