StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MCHP. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $80.71. 8,782,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916,533. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

