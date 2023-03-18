StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ooma to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Ooma from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.98 million, a PE ratio of -83.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. Ooma has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,701,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,223,000 after purchasing an additional 667,631 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ooma by 10.0% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,814,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,622,000 after buying an additional 255,636 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ooma by 22.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after buying an additional 211,434 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ooma by 96.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 156,443 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Ooma by 10.5% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,409,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after buying an additional 134,049 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

