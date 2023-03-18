StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Performant Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

PFMT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66.

Insider Transactions at Performant Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 300,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $798,484.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,763,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,930,354.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Performant Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Performant Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Performant Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,048,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 161,850 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Performant Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

