StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

PXD has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.74.

NYSE PXD traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.05. 5,468,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,649. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.31 and its 200-day moving average is $232.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

