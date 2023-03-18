StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.7 %

Tetra Tech stock opened at $139.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.69. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $169.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total value of $271,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,634.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total value of $271,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Further Reading

