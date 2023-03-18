StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UGI (NYSE:UGI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

UGI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.03. 4,384,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. UGI has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $44.54.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,423,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,780,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of UGI by 1,379.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 56,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 28,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 72,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

