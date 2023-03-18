StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.
AMP opened at $281.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46.
In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,955,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
