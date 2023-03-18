StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP opened at $281.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,955,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

