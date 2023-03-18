StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

BIIB stock opened at $263.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

