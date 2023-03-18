StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.88. 4,539,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,820. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $209.50. The firm has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.95, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares in the company, valued at $34,641,000.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares in the company, valued at $34,641,000.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,147 shares of company stock worth $58,743,929 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.