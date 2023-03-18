StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. FBN Securities decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.17. 1,052,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,450. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $145.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

