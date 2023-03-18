StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Citizens & Northern in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.36. 85,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $332.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

