StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Citizens & Northern in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Citizens & Northern Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CZNC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.36. 85,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $332.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens & Northern
Citizens & Northern Company Profile
Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.
