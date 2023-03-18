StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

Shares of CTG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. 7,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,215. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $121.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Task Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 65,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 181,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

