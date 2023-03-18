StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.45. 304,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,388. The company has a market cap of $477.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.93. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

In related news, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $561,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,843,040.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DXP Enterprises news, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $116,172.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,352.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,128 shares in the company, valued at $37,843,040.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,757 shares of company stock worth $775,736. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

