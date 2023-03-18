StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.29.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.62. 3,823,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $85.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.09.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

See Also

