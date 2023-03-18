StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Elbit Systems Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.58. The company had a trading volume of 25,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,035. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $162.01 and a one year high of $244.80.
Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elbit Systems (ESLT)
