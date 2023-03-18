StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.58. The company had a trading volume of 25,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,035. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $162.01 and a one year high of $244.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

