StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EHC. Barclays assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

EHC opened at $51.55 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average of $55.47.

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Encompass Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

