StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.15.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $207.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $205.24 and a twelve month high of $363.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

