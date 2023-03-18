StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 204,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,135. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $478.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

